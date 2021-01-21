Namecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,350.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Namecoin has a market cap of $11.37 million and $73,350.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002528 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,532.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.41 or 0.01360565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.16 or 0.00576948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000569 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006644 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

