Nancy Louise Hill Sells 25,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nancy Louise Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Nancy Louise Hill sold 57,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $3,631,470.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Nancy Louise Hill sold 40,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,360,000.00.

ADPT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.01. 583,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,069. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

