Nano Price Down 13.3% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $384.04 million and $49.40 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00009430 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,564.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.57 or 0.03620427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00420498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.55 or 0.01359569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.00577572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.07 or 0.00425546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00276916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023208 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

