NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Up 7.6%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) was up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.06 and last traded at $76.34. Approximately 1,270,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 791,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $81,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,343 shares of company stock worth $1,374,751. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,024 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

