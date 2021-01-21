Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Hits $209,552.09 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $209,552.09 and approximately $268,281.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,449,045 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

