National Bank Financial Comments on 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

70489 has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$400.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$553.67 million.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

