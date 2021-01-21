National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.64

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and traded as high as $58.14. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 2,819 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

