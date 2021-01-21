Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.91

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.91 and traded as high as $15.67. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 141,902 shares traded.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $346.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 220.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 251,171 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

