Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.57

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $16.81. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 6,516 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%. The company had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 59,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 8.40% of Natural Resource Partners worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

