Navcoin Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and $309,954.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00024631 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,778,291 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

