Navcoin Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $13.31 million and $229,106.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001648 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00024511 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,774,957 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling Navcoin

Navcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

