Neblio (NEBL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.18 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002674 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $14.18 million and approximately $927,905.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020341 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009194 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004241 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004334 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,374,863 coins and its circulating supply is 16,950,947 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.