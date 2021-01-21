Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,362 shares during the quarter. Nelnet makes up 5.5% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 3.90% of Nelnet worth $106,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,284,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nelnet by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 34.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.26. 35,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,739. The company has a current ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $306.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

