Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) were down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 5,875,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 5,879,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOS. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.