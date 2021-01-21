Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Volume Tops $4.16 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $107.11 million and $4.16 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,819.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.42 or 0.03756823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.00418289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.57 or 0.01372011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.25 or 0.00575904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00430109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00278706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023329 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,622,743,440 coins and its circulating supply is 23,642,867,454 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

Nervos Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.