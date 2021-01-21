NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Reaches $0.0304 on Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.24 million and approximately $28.82 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00125394 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00280373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00067705 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.