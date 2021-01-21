Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $38.20 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

