Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $38.20 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.