Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Up 10.3%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $14.61. 2,851,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 1,046,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Net Element by 790.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Net Element by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Net Element by 439.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

