NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $30,123.17 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,658.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETGEAR alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,880.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $60,261.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $53,889.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $48,450.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $48,480.00.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.69. 356,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,199. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $42.59.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.