Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.85. Netlist shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 661,229 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

