Neumark (NEU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,222.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $5,222.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neumark has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neumark (CRYPTO:NEU) is a token. It launched on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,299,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,782,016 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

