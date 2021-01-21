Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Given New $21.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $314.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Neuronetics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Neuronetics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Neuronetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

