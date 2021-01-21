Neutrino Dollar Hits One Day Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00105120 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00328345 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014476 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00024636 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.