Neutrino USD Trading Up 0.8% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $113.59 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00050564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072294 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00276981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00066850 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 113,887,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,886,957 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.