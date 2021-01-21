NevaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $9,231.18 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, NevaCoin has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NevaCoin has a market cap of $9,231.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000254 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8,482.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,430,240 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

