New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of New Age Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. 489,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,067% from the average session volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

About New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF)

New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.

