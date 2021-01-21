New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Trading Up 10.5%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 451,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 301,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.

About New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

