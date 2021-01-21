New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 6.9%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.70 and last traded at $182.89. Approximately 2,438,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 1,080,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.01.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.76 and a 200 day moving average of $158.61.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
