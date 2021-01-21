Newman & Schimel LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.7% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,135,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $20,331,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 386,045 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 726,103.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 370,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 370,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 277,777 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,057. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

