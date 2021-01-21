Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) (LON:NWT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.06. Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 363,260 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.00.

Newmark Security plc (NWT.L) Company Profile (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

