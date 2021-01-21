NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 93.83 ($1.23).

Get NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) alerts:

Shares of NRR traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 82 ($1.07). The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.92. NewRiver REIT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £251.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.88.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.