Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Up 9.6% This Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $31,430.20 and approximately $8.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.