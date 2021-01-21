NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Up 40.7% This Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $42.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.43 or 0.00432499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,757,698,888 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

