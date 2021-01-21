Nexo Hits Market Capitalization of $372.12 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $372.12 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00533822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.59 or 0.03822139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

