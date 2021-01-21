Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,589 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 573,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 336,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after buying an additional 36,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $110.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $131.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.