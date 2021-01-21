NEXT.coin Hits One Day Volume of $15,108.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $390,161.79 and approximately $15,108.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,378.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.58 or 0.01362652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.66 or 0.00575756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000483 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009647 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002462 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

