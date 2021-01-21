NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $8,180.00

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,180 ($106.87) and last traded at GBX 8,082 ($105.59), with a volume of 18560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,984 ($104.31).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,111.83 ($66.79).

The firm has a market cap of £10.74 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,138.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,226.20.

In related news, insider Jane Shields sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,762 ($88.35), for a total transaction of £2,366,700 ($3,092,108.70). Also, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42). In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,320 shares of company stock worth $353,747,150.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

