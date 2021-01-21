NextCapital Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,047,001 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 15.4% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $587,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 993,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,880,000 after buying an additional 83,946 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.42. 9,014,586 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

