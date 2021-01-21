NextCapital Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324,855 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $77,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 162,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.18. 261,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461,432. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

