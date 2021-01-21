NextCapital Advisers Inc. Grows Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140,858 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $82,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 442,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 282,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $113.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.52. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

