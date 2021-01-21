NextCapital Advisers Inc. Has $62.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.6% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.61. 248,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,482. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

