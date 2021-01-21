NextCapital Advisers Inc. Purchases 38,524 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,526,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB remained flat at $$55.11 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,964. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00.

