NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 302.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 230,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,752,000 after purchasing an additional 174,979 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 373.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.05 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.