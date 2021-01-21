NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.67

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

