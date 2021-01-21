NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 6.8%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 2,917,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,547,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $737.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,567 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 4,676,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 453,913 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 626,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 175,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

