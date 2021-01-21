Nexus Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.40 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Nexus has a market cap of $21.40 million and $133,512.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,512,878 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

