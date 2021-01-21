NFTLootBox Price Reaches $13.72 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for about $13.72 or 0.00044713 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $309,999.88 and approximately $483,757.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00127766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00075021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00293998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00069797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.