Nicole Giles Sells 3,154 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) insider Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $437,617.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,071.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicole Giles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,605. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 128,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 934,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 104.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 221,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 113,347 shares in the last quarter.

