NIKE (NKE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NIKE (NYSE: NKE):

1/4/2021 – NIKE had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/4/2021 – NIKE was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – NIKE was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – NIKE was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – NIKE was given a new $162.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – NIKE was given a new $164.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – NIKE had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/28/2020 – NIKE was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – NIKE was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – NIKE was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – NIKE was given a new $162.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – NIKE was given a new $164.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – NIKE had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/22/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $149.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $137.00 to $157.00.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $152.00 to $162.00.

12/21/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $137.00 to $157.00.

12/16/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $154.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $142.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – NIKE had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $165.00.

11/25/2020 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of NIKE have outpaced the industry year to date, reflecting significant upside after it swung to profits in first-quarter fiscal 2021. It reported top and bottom line beat, while earnings improved year over year. Results gained from strength in digital business across all regions. Digital sales for the NIKE brand improved double-digit growth across North America, Greater China, and APLA, along with triple-digit growth in EMEA. Moreover, decline in SG&A expenses on lower overhead costs and demand creation expenses aided earnings. Further, the company expects robust top line growth in fiscal 2021 owing to anticipated gains in the second half. However, soft traffic at retail stores and lower revenues at Wholesale business remain headwinds. Moreover, higher promotions and supply-chain costs hurt gross margin in the quarter.”

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.73. 198,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average is $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

Get NIKE Inc alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.