Nimiq Achieves Market Cap of $38.52 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $38.52 million and $2.53 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,867.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.25 or 0.03832308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00415476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.29 or 0.01397341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.96 or 0.00580423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.87 or 0.00435789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00281262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023090 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,926,300,138 coins and its circulating supply is 7,182,550,138 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

